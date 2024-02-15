Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Alliance Healthcare Group Limited (Catalist:MIJ)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Alliance Healthcare Group fair value estimate is S$0.13

With S$0.14 share price, Alliance Healthcare Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average discount for Alliance Healthcare Group's competitorsis currently 22%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Alliance Healthcare Group Limited (Catalist:MIJ) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Alliance Healthcare Group Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$1.66m S$1.45m S$1.33m S$1.27m S$1.23m S$1.21m S$1.21m S$1.21m S$1.22m S$1.24m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -18.68% Est @ -12.46% Est @ -8.11% Est @ -5.06% Est @ -2.93% Est @ -1.43% Est @ -0.39% Est @ 0.34% Est @ 0.85% Est @ 1.21% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% S$1.6 S$1.3 S$1.1 S$1.0 S$0.9 S$0.9 S$0.8 S$0.8 S$0.7 S$0.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$9.7m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$1.2m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.1%) = S$32m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$32m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= S$18m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$27m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Alliance Healthcare Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.869. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Alliance Healthcare Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

MIJ's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine MIJ's earnings prospects.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Alliance Healthcare Group, there are three fundamental factors you should consider:

Risks: Be aware that Alliance Healthcare Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant... Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

