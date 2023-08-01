Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Aurora Cannabis is CA$0.87 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Aurora Cannabis' CA$0.75 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for ACB is CA$1.34, which is 55% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) -CA$18.0m CA$5.93m CA$8.61m CA$11.4m CA$14.0m CA$16.3m CA$18.3m CA$20.0m CA$21.4m CA$22.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 45.19% Est @ 32.17% Est @ 23.06% Est @ 16.68% Est @ 12.22% Est @ 9.09% Est @ 6.90% Est @ 5.37% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% -CA$16.9 CA$5.2 CA$7.1 CA$8.8 CA$10.2 CA$11.1 CA$11.7 CA$12.0 CA$12.0 CA$11.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$73m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$23m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.6%– 1.8%) = CA$479m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$479m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= CA$253m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$326m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.8, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aurora Cannabis as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.807. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Aurora Cannabis

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Aurora Cannabis, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Aurora Cannabis we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does ACB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

