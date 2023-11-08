Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for AutoCanada is CA$26.97 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$26.29 suggests AutoCanada is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for ACQ is CA$32.50, which is 21% above our fair value estimate

Does the November share price for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is AutoCanada Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$91.1m CA$79.6m CA$73.0m CA$69.2m CA$67.1m CA$66.0m CA$65.7m CA$65.8m CA$66.3m CA$67.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Est @ -12.66% Est @ -8.28% Est @ -5.22% Est @ -3.07% Est @ -1.57% Est @ -0.52% Est @ 0.21% Est @ 0.73% Est @ 1.09% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% CA$81.4 CA$63.5 CA$52.1 CA$44.1 CA$38.2 CA$33.6 CA$29.8 CA$26.7 CA$24.0 CA$21.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$415m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$67m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (12%– 1.9%) = CA$683m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$683m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CA$221m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$636m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$26.3, the company appears about fair value at a 2.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AutoCanada as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for AutoCanada

Strength

No major strengths identified for ACQ.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For AutoCanada, we've put together three relevant factors you should explore:

