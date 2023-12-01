Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is US$3.57 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$2.86 share price, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.28m US$1.32m US$1.37m US$1.41m US$1.45m US$1.48m US$1.52m US$1.56m US$1.59m US$1.63m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 4.30% Est @ 3.68% Est @ 3.24% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 2.72% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.39% Est @ 2.34% Est @ 2.30% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% US$1.2 US$1.1 US$1.1 US$1.0 US$1.0 US$0.9 US$0.8 US$0.8 US$0.8 US$0.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$9.3m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.6m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.2%) = US$26m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$26m÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= US$11m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$21m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.9, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.066. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

