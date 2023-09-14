Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Bell Food Group AG (VTX:BELL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Bell Food Group fair value estimate is CHF330

With CHF268 share price, Bell Food Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 27%, Bell Food Group's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

Does the September share price for Bell Food Group AG (VTX:BELL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) -CHF27.2m CHF25.1m CHF38.0m CHF51.7m CHF64.7m CHF76.1m CHF85.4m CHF92.8m CHF98.4m CHF102.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 51.35% Est @ 35.95% Est @ 25.17% Est @ 17.62% Est @ 12.34% Est @ 8.64% Est @ 6.05% Est @ 4.24% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.2% -CHF26.1 CHF23.1 CHF33.6 CHF43.8 CHF52.6 CHF59.4 CHF64.0 CHF66.7 CHF67.9 CHF67.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF453m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.01%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 4.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF103m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (4.2%– 0.01%) = CHF2.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF2.4b÷ ( 1 + 4.2%)10= CHF1.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF2.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF268, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bell Food Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.840. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bell Food Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Bell Food Group, we've put together three fundamental elements you should look at:

