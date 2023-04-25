Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Boat Rocker Media Inc. (TSE:BRMI)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Boat Rocker Media is CA$2.31 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$2.11 share price, Boat Rocker Media appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for BRMI is CA$4.78, which is 107% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Boat Rocker Media Inc. (TSE:BRMI) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$10.3m CA$12.4m CA$13.9m CA$15.2m CA$16.3m CA$17.2m CA$17.9m CA$18.6m CA$19.1m CA$19.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ 12.42% Est @ 9.22% Est @ 6.98% Est @ 5.42% Est @ 4.32% Est @ 3.55% Est @ 3.01% Est @ 2.64% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 13% CA$9.1 CA$9.7 CA$9.6 CA$9.2 CA$8.7 CA$8.1 CA$7.5 CA$6.8 CA$6.2 CA$5.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$80m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$20m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (13%– 1.8%) = CA$173m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$173m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= CA$49m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$130m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$2.1, the company appears about fair value at a 8.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Boat Rocker Media as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.947. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Boat Rocker Media

Strength

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

