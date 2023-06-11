Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services is CA$13.93 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$14.50 share price, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -137%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$14.1m CA$13.9m CA$13.8m CA$13.9m CA$14.0m CA$14.1m CA$14.3m CA$14.5m CA$14.7m CA$15.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.67% Est @ -1.33% Est @ -0.39% Est @ 0.27% Est @ 0.73% Est @ 1.05% Est @ 1.27% Est @ 1.43% Est @ 1.54% Est @ 1.62% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% CA$12.9 CA$11.7 CA$10.7 CA$9.8 CA$9.1 CA$8.4 CA$7.8 CA$7.2 CA$6.7 CA$6.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$91m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$15m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (9.1%– 1.8%) = CA$210m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$210m÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= CA$88m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$178m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$14.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.224. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

BRE's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine BRE's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, we've compiled three additional factors you should assess:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services you should be aware of. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

