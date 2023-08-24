Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of CapitaLand Investment Limited (SGX:9CI)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, CapitaLand Investment fair value estimate is S$2.92

Current share price of S$3.07 suggests CapitaLand Investment is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 29% lower than CapitaLand Investment's analyst price target of S$4.10

How far off is CapitaLand Investment Limited (SGX:9CI) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$2.63b S$1.88b S$1.49b S$1.28b S$1.16b S$1.09b S$1.06b S$1.04b S$1.03b S$1.03b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -20.86% Est @ -14.01% Est @ -9.21% Est @ -5.85% Est @ -3.50% Est @ -1.86% Est @ -0.71% Est @ 0.10% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% S$2.4k S$1.6k S$1.1k S$891 S$739 S$635 S$560 S$502 S$455 S$416

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$9.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$1.0b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.5%– 2.0%) = S$14b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$14b÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= S$5.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$15b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$3.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CapitaLand Investment as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.502. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CapitaLand Investment

Strength

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Real Estate market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For CapitaLand Investment, we've put together three relevant factors you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for CapitaLand Investment (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does 9CI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

