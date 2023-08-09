Key Insights

The projected fair value for Carlo Gavazzi Holding is CHF334 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CHF352 share price, Carlo Gavazzi Holding appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Carlo Gavazzi Holding's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -22%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF23.0m CHF17.5m CHF15.5m CHF14.3m CHF13.6m CHF13.0m CHF12.7m CHF12.5m CHF12.3m CHF12.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -7.73% Est @ -5.41% Est @ -3.78% Est @ -2.65% Est @ -1.85% Est @ -1.29% Est @ -0.90% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7% CHF21.7 CHF15.7 CHF13.2 CHF11.5 CHF10.3 CHF9.4 CHF8.6 CHF8.0 CHF7.5 CHF7.0

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF113m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF12m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (5.7%– 0.01%) = CHF216m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF216m÷ ( 1 + 5.7%)10= CHF124m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF237m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF352, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Carlo Gavazzi Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.131. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Carlo Gavazzi Holding

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electrical market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for GAV.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Carlo Gavazzi Holding, we've compiled three further aspects you should explore:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Carlo Gavazzi Holding (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does GAV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

