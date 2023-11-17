Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT)

Key Insights

Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.60 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's RM0.70 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average of 52% suggests Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

How far off is Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM16.9m RM14.4m RM13.0m RM12.3m RM12.0m RM11.9m RM11.9m RM12.1m RM12.3m RM12.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -22.92% Est @ -14.98% Est @ -9.42% Est @ -5.53% Est @ -2.80% Est @ -0.90% Est @ 0.44% Est @ 1.37% Est @ 2.02% Est @ 2.48% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM15.5 RM12.1 RM10.1 RM8.7 RM7.8 RM7.1 RM6.5 RM6.1 RM5.7 RM5.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM85m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM13m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM240m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM240m÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM101m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM186m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cepatwawasan Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Cepatwawasan Group Berhad, there are three important factors you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad you should be aware of. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

