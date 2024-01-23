Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is CHF99,720 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF109,400 suggests Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 6.4% lower than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's analyst price target of CHF106,591

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF673.0m CHF714.0m CHF763.7m CHF840.0m CHF883.5m CHF915.8m CHF939.4m CHF956.6m CHF969.1m CHF978.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.18% Est @ 3.65% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 1.83% Est @ 1.30% Est @ 0.94% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.1% CHF647 CHF659 CHF677 CHF716 CHF723 CHF720 CHF710 CHF695 CHF676 CHF656

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF6.9b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.08%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF978m× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (4.1%– 0.08%) = CHF24b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF24b÷ ( 1 + 4.1%)10= CHF16b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF23b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF109k, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, we've put together three important factors you should further research:

