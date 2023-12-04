Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Converge Technology Solutions is CA$4.36 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$4.05 suggests Converge Technology Solutions is potentially trading close to its fair value

The CA$5.72 analyst price target for CTS is 31% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Converge Technology Solutions Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$93.9m CA$80.5m CA$72.9m CA$68.5m CA$66.0m CA$64.7m CA$64.2m CA$64.2m CA$64.6m CA$65.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Est @ -14.31% Est @ -9.44% Est @ -6.03% Est @ -3.64% Est @ -1.97% Est @ -0.80% Est @ 0.02% Est @ 0.59% Est @ 0.99% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% CA$86.3 CA$68.0 CA$56.7 CA$49.0 CA$43.4 CA$39.1 CA$35.7 CA$32.8 CA$30.3 CA$28.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$470m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$65m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.7%– 1.9%) = CA$975m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$975m÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= CA$421m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$891m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$4.1, the company appears about fair value at a 7.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Converge Technology Solutions as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.364. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Converge Technology Solutions

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the IT market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for CTS.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Converge Technology Solutions, we've put together three further items you should further examine:

