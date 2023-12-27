Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad (KLSE:CORAZA)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.53

Current share price of RM0.46 suggests Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 26% lower than Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's analyst price target of RM0.72

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad (KLSE:CORAZA) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM8.69m RM11.9m RM15.2m RM18.2m RM21.0m RM23.4m RM25.6m RM27.5m RM29.2m RM30.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 51.70% Est @ 37.26% Est @ 27.14% Est @ 20.07% Est @ 15.11% Est @ 11.64% Est @ 9.21% Est @ 7.52% Est @ 6.33% Est @ 5.49% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM7.8 RM9.7 RM11.1 RM12.0 RM12.4 RM12.5 RM12.3 RM11.9 RM11.4 RM10.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM112m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM31m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM426m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM426m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM150m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM261m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

KLSE:CORAZA Discounted Cash Flow December 27th 2023

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.098. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for CORAZA.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad, there are three pertinent items you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does CORAZA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

