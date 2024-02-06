Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Cortina Holdings Limited (SGX:C41)

Key Insights

Cortina Holdings' estimated fair value is S$2.47 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$2.90 share price, Cortina Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -23%, Cortina Holdings' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cortina Holdings Limited (SGX:C41) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$35.8m S$31.1m S$28.4m S$26.8m S$26.0m S$25.6m S$25.4m S$25.5m S$25.7m S$26.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -19.68% Est @ -13.17% Est @ -8.61% Est @ -5.42% Est @ -3.19% Est @ -1.63% Est @ -0.53% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 0.77% Est @ 1.14% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% S$33.2 S$26.7 S$22.7 S$19.9 S$17.9 S$16.3 S$15.1 S$14.0 S$13.1 S$12.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$191m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$26m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.8%– 2.0%) = S$461m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$461m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= S$218m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$410m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$2.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cortina Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.149. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Cortina Holdings, we've compiled three essential aspects you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Cortina Holdings (including 1 which can't be ignored) . Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

