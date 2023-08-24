Key Insights

The projected fair value for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding is CHF97.08 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's CHF86.80 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 9.2% lower than CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's analyst price target of CHF107

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG (VTX:CPHN) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF44.4m CHF43.3m CHF42.6m CHF42.1m CHF41.8m CHF41.6m CHF41.4m CHF41.3m CHF41.2m CHF41.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -1.62% Est @ -1.13% Est @ -0.79% Est @ -0.55% Est @ -0.38% Est @ -0.26% Est @ -0.18% Est @ -0.12% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% CHF41.4 CHF37.7 CHF34.6 CHF31.9 CHF29.6 CHF27.4 CHF25.5 CHF23.7 CHF22.1 CHF20.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF295m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF41m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (7.2%– 0.01%) = CHF575m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF575m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= CHF288m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF583m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF86.8, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CPH Chemie + Papier Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.432. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for CPHN.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For CPH Chemie + Papier Holding, we've compiled three relevant items you should assess:

