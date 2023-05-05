Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of DFCITY Group Berhad (KLSE:DFCITY)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, DFCITY Group Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.37

DFCITY Group Berhad's RM0.45 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount of -13%, DFCITY Group Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a lesser premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of DFCITY Group Berhad (KLSE:DFCITY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.58m RM3.54m RM3.56m RM3.61m RM3.68m RM3.77m RM3.88m RM4.00m RM4.13m RM4.26m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.84% Est @ -0.92% Est @ 0.43% Est @ 1.37% Est @ 2.03% Est @ 2.49% Est @ 2.82% Est @ 3.04% Est @ 3.20% Est @ 3.31% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM3.2 RM2.8 RM2.6 RM2.3 RM2.1 RM1.9 RM1.8 RM1.6 RM1.5 RM1.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM21m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM4.3m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM54m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM54m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM18m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM39m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at DFCITY Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.018. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for DFCITY Group Berhad

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

DFCITY's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine DFCITY's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For DFCITY Group Berhad, there are three further factors you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with DFCITY Group Berhad (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

