Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Diamcor Mining is CA$0.094 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$0.095 share price, Diamcor Mining appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -4.1%, Diamcor Mining's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$189.9k CA$319.2k CA$473.2k CA$635.6k CA$791.8k CA$932.5k CA$1.05m CA$1.16m CA$1.24m CA$1.31m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 96.49% Est @ 68.10% Est @ 48.23% Est @ 34.32% Est @ 24.58% Est @ 17.76% Est @ 12.99% Est @ 9.65% Est @ 7.32% Est @ 5.68% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% CA$0.2 CA$0.3 CA$0.4 CA$0.4 CA$0.5 CA$0.5 CA$0.6 CA$0.6 CA$0.6 CA$0.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$4.6m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.3m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.2%– 1.9%) = CA$18m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$18m÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= CA$7.5m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$12m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Diamcor Mining as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.468. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Diamcor Mining

Strength

No major strengths identified for DMI.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine DMI's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

