Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Enghouse Systems fair value estimate is CA$42.51

Current share price of CA$36.81 suggests Enghouse Systems is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 4.0% higher than Enghouse Systems' analyst price target of CA$40.88

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$111.9m CA$135.8m CA$141.2m CA$145.9m CA$150.1m CA$153.9m CA$157.5m CA$160.9m CA$164.2m CA$167.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 3.99% Est @ 3.33% Est @ 2.87% Est @ 2.55% Est @ 2.33% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 2.06% Est @ 1.98% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% CA$104 CA$117 CA$113 CA$108 CA$103 CA$98.4 CA$93.4 CA$88.6 CA$83.9 CA$79.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$989m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$167m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (7.7%– 1.8%) = CA$2.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$2.9b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= CA$1.4b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$2.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$36.8, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Enghouse Systems as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.001. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Enghouse Systems

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

