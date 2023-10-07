Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, EPH European Property Holdings fair value estimate is €22.24

EPH European Property Holdings' €26.00 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount of -98%, EPH European Property Holdings' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of EPH European Property Holdings PLC (VTX:EPH) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is EPH European Property Holdings Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €43.6m €37.3m €33.5m €31.1m €29.6m €28.5m €27.8m €27.4m €27.1m €26.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -20.71% Est @ -14.49% Est @ -10.14% Est @ -7.10% Est @ -4.97% Est @ -3.47% Est @ -2.43% Est @ -1.70% Est @ -1.18% Est @ -0.83% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% €39.8 €31.1 €25.5 €21.6 €18.8 €16.6 €14.8 €13.2 €12.0 €10.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €204m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €27m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (9.5%– 0.01%) = €283m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €283m÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= €114m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €318m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €26.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at EPH European Property Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.897. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for EPH European Property Holdings

Strength

No major strengths identified for EPH.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine EPH's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

