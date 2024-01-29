Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad is RM0.33 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.34 suggests Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average of 27% suggests Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM48.3m RM41.1m RM37.3m RM35.2m RM34.2m RM33.9m RM34.1m RM34.6m RM35.3m RM36.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -22.79% Est @ -14.89% Est @ -9.36% Est @ -5.48% Est @ -2.77% Est @ -0.88% Est @ 0.45% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 2.03% Est @ 2.49% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15% RM42.0 RM31.1 RM24.6 RM20.2 RM17.1 RM14.8 RM12.9 RM11.4 RM10.1 RM9.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM193m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM36m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (15%– 3.6%) = RM330m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM330m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= RM82m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM276m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.663. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad, we've compiled three fundamental items you should explore:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does EVERGRN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

