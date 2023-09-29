Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Everspin Technologies is US$12.08 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$9.83 share price, Everspin Technologies appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Everspin Technologies' peers are currently trading at a premium of 41% on average

Does the September share price for Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Everspin Technologies

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

Story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$13.4m US$14.7m US$15.8m US$16.7m US$17.5m US$18.2m US$18.8m US$19.4m US$19.9m US$20.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 12.93% Est @ 9.70% Est @ 7.43% Est @ 5.85% Est @ 4.74% Est @ 3.96% Est @ 3.42% Est @ 3.04% Est @ 2.77% Est @ 2.59% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% US$12.3 US$12.4 US$12.3 US$12.0 US$11.6 US$11.1 US$10.5 US$10.0 US$9.4 US$8.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$111m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$20m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.2%) = US$322m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$322m÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$141m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$251m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$9.8, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Everspin Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.296. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Everspin Technologies

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for MRAM.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Everspin Technologies, there are three additional items you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Everspin Technologies (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does MRAM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.