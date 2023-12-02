Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Your Family Entertainment is €2.70 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Your Family Entertainment's €2.40 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Your Family Entertainment's peers are currently trading at a premium of 56% on average

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €590.0k €980.0k €1.30m €1.59m €1.84m €2.05m €2.22m €2.34m €2.44m €2.52m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 32.15% Est @ 22.64% Est @ 15.99% Est @ 11.33% Est @ 8.07% Est @ 5.79% Est @ 4.19% Est @ 3.07% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.6% €0.6 €0.9 €1.1 €1.3 €1.4 €1.5 €1.5 €1.5 €1.5 €1.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €13m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.5m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (5.6%– 0.5%) = €49m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €49m÷ ( 1 + 5.6%)10= €29m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €41m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €2.4, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Your Family Entertainment as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.024. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Your Family Entertainment

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

