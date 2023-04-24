Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for GE HealthCare Technologies is US$77.19 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$86.48 share price, GE HealthCare Technologies appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$86.00 analyst price target for GEHC is 11% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.64b US$1.76b US$2.03b US$2.61b US$2.50b US$2.45b US$2.42b US$2.42b US$2.44b US$2.46b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -2.17% Est @ -0.89% Est @ -0.01% Est @ 0.62% Est @ 1.05% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% US$1.5k US$1.5k US$1.6k US$1.9k US$1.7k US$1.5k US$1.4k US$1.3k US$1.2k US$1.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$15b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.5b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.1%) = US$43b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$43b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$20b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$35b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$86.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at GE HealthCare Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.983. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for GE HealthCare Technologies

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For GE HealthCare Technologies, we've compiled three relevant factors you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for GE HealthCare Technologies you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for GEHC's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

