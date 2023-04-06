Key Insights

The projected fair value for UP Global Sourcing Holdings is UK£1.32 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

UP Global Sourcing Holdings' UK£1.49 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The UK£2.17 analyst price target for UPGS is 65% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£9.53m UK£10.7m UK£11.8m UK£10.3m UK£9.41m UK£8.88m UK£8.57m UK£8.38m UK£8.29m UK£8.25m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ -12.56% Est @ -8.45% Est @ -5.57% Est @ -3.55% Est @ -2.14% Est @ -1.15% Est @ -0.46% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.5% UK£8.8 UK£9.1 UK£9.2 UK£7.4 UK£6.3 UK£5.4 UK£4.8 UK£4.4 UK£4.0 UK£3.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£63m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£8.2m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.5%– 1.2%) = UK£114m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£114m÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)10= UK£50m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£113m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at UP Global Sourcing Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.053. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for UP Global Sourcing Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Retail Distributors market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For UP Global Sourcing Holdings, we've put together three essential factors you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with UP Global Sourcing Holdings . Future Earnings: How does UPGS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

