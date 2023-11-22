Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Gold Road Resources is AU$1.87 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$1.85 share price, Gold Road Resources appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 6.2% lower than Gold Road Resources' analyst price target of AU$1.99

How far off is Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$163.7m AU$167.6m AU$173.1m AU$125.9m AU$120.6m AU$117.9m AU$116.7m AU$116.6m AU$117.3m AU$118.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -4.17% Est @ -2.30% Est @ -0.98% Est @ -0.06% Est @ 0.58% Est @ 1.03% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% AU$152 AU$145 AU$139 AU$94.1 AU$83.9 AU$76.2 AU$70.2 AU$65.2 AU$61.0 AU$57.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$944m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$119m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.5%– 2.1%) = AU$2.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$2.2b÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= AU$1.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$2.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.9, the company appears about fair value at a 0.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gold Road Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.092. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gold Road Resources

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

