Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of The Good Shroom Co Inc. (CVE:MUSH)

Good Shroom Co's estimated fair value is CA$0.14 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Good Shroom Co's CA$0.15 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average discount for Good Shroom Co's competitorsis currently 35%

Does the December share price for The Good Shroom Co Inc. (CVE:MUSH) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$78.7k CA$119.0k CA$162.2k CA$204.5k CA$242.9k CA$276.3k CA$304.4k CA$327.9k CA$347.5k CA$364.1k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 72.19% Est @ 51.12% Est @ 36.36% Est @ 26.03% Est @ 18.80% Est @ 13.74% Est @ 10.20% Est @ 7.72% Est @ 5.98% Est @ 4.77% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% CA$0.07 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.7m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$364k× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (5.9%– 1.9%) = CA$9.3m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$9.3m÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= CA$5.2m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$6.9m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

TSXV:MUSH Discounted Cash Flow December 22nd 2023

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Good Shroom Co as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Good Shroom Co

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine MUSH's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for MUSH.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Good Shroom Co, we've put together three important factors you should consider:

Risks: As an example, we've found 3 warning signs for Good Shroom Co (1 is concerning!) that you need to consider before investing here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.