Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Good Times Restaurants fair value estimate is US$2.50

Good Times Restaurants' US$2.33 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Good Times Restaurants are currently trading on average at a 22% premium

How far off is Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.72m US$3.40m US$3.21m US$3.11m US$3.06m US$3.04m US$3.05m US$3.08m US$3.12m US$3.17m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -13.56% Est @ -8.83% Est @ -5.51% Est @ -3.19% Est @ -1.57% Est @ -0.43% Est @ 0.36% Est @ 0.92% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 1.58% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$3.3 US$2.7 US$2.3 US$2.0 US$1.7 US$1.5 US$1.4 US$1.2 US$1.1 US$1.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$18m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.2m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (12%– 2.2%) = US$32m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$32m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$10m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$28m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.3, the company appears about fair value at a 7.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Good Times Restaurants as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Good Times Restaurants, there are three fundamental elements you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Good Times Restaurants (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

