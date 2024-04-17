Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL)

Key Insights

Goodfellow's estimated fair value is CA$15.57 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$14.39 share price, Goodfellow appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Goodfellow's peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 9.1%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Goodfellow

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$15.4m CA$11.5m CA$9.49m CA$8.40m CA$7.77m CA$7.41m CA$7.22m CA$7.13m CA$7.11m CA$7.14m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -37.38% Est @ -25.57% Est @ -17.30% Est @ -11.51% Est @ -7.46% Est @ -4.63% Est @ -2.64% Est @ -1.25% Est @ -0.28% Est @ 0.40% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% CA$14.4 CA$10.0 CA$7.7 CA$6.3 CA$5.5 CA$4.9 CA$4.4 CA$4.1 CA$3.8 CA$3.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$64m

Story continues

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$7.1m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.0%) = CA$137m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$137m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= CA$68m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$133m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$14.4, the company appears about fair value at a 7.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Goodfellow as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.151. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Goodfellow

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine GDL's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for GDL.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Goodfellow, we've compiled three relevant elements you should further research:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Goodfellow . Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.