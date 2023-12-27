Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Hubline Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.044

Current share price of RM0.04 suggests Hubline Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 33% suggests Hubline Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Hubline Berhad (KLSE:HUBLINE) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM13.7m RM14.4m RM15.0m RM15.6m RM16.2m RM16.9m RM17.5m RM18.1m RM18.8m RM19.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 5.12% Est @ 4.65% Est @ 4.32% Est @ 4.09% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 3.81% Est @ 3.73% Est @ 3.68% Est @ 3.64% Est @ 3.61% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM12.4 RM11.6 RM10.9 RM10.2 RM9.6 RM8.9 RM8.4 RM7.8 RM7.3 RM6.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM94m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM19m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM266m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM266m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM93m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM187m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.04, the company appears about fair value at a 8.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

KLSE:HUBLINE Discounted Cash Flow December 27th 2023

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hubline Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.110. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hubline Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine HUBLINE's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for HUBLINE.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Hubline Berhad, we've compiled three essential factors you should look at:

