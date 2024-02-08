Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of HWA AG (ETR:H9W)

Key Insights

HWA's estimated fair value is €5.82 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

HWA's €6.65 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of HWA are currently trading on average at a 21% discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of HWA AG (ETR:H9W) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is HWA Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €3.12m €3.17m €3.21m €3.25m €3.28m €3.31m €3.33m €3.36m €3.38m €3.40m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 2.24% Est @ 1.73% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 1.14% Est @ 0.96% Est @ 0.84% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 0.70% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 0.63% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% €2.8 €2.6 €2.4 €2.2 €2.1 €1.9 €1.7 €1.6 €1.5 €1.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €20m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €3.4m× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (9.8%– 0.6%) = €37m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €37m÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= €15m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €35m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €6.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at HWA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For HWA, there are three additional items you should assess:

Risks: Be aware that HWA is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

