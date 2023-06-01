Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Innity Corporation Berhad (KLSE:INNITY)

Key Insights

Innity Corporation Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.37 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.40 share price, Innity Corporation Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average of 286% suggests Innity Corporation Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

How far off is Innity Corporation Berhad (KLSE:INNITY) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.77m RM3.81m RM3.89m RM3.99m RM4.10m RM4.22m RM4.35m RM4.50m RM4.65m RM4.81m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 0.31% Est @ 1.29% Est @ 1.97% Est @ 2.45% Est @ 2.79% Est @ 3.02% Est @ 3.19% Est @ 3.30% Est @ 3.38% Est @ 3.44% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM3.4 RM3.1 RM2.9 RM2.7 RM2.5 RM2.3 RM2.2 RM2.0 RM1.9 RM1.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM25m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM4.8m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM72m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM72m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM26m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM51m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Innity Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.870. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Innity Corporation Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine INNITY's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for INNITY.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Innity Corporation Berhad, we've compiled three essential factors you should assess:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Innity Corporation Berhad (2 can't be ignored!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

