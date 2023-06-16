Key Insights

The projected fair value for Intchains Group is US$9.00 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$9.00 suggests Intchains Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average of 93% suggests Intchains Group's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥306.1m CN¥329.5m CN¥349.2m CN¥366.1m CN¥380.7m CN¥393.8m CN¥405.8m CN¥417.0m CN¥427.7m CN¥438.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 10.01% Est @ 7.64% Est @ 5.98% Est @ 4.82% Est @ 4.01% Est @ 3.44% Est @ 3.04% Est @ 2.76% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.43% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 11% CN¥275 CN¥266 CN¥254 CN¥239 CN¥224 CN¥208 CN¥193 CN¥178 CN¥164 CN¥151

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥2.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥438m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (11%– 2.1%) = CN¥4.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥4.9b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= CN¥1.7b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥3.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$9.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Intchains Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.275. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Intchains Group, we've compiled three important items you should look at:

Financial Health: Does ICG have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.

