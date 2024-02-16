Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Interroll Holding AG (VTX:INRN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Interroll Holding fair value estimate is CHF2,422

With CHF2,650 share price, Interroll Holding appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 4.8% lower than Interroll Holding's analyst price target of CHF2,543

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Interroll Holding AG (VTX:INRN) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF73.3m CHF71.0m CHF80.1m CHF86.4m CHF90.2m CHF93.0m CHF95.1m CHF96.6m CHF97.7m CHF98.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.39% Est @ 3.11% Est @ 2.22% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 1.15% Est @ 0.85% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.8% CHF69.9 CHF64.6 CHF69.5 CHF71.6 CHF71.3 CHF70.1 CHF68.4 CHF66.2 CHF63.9 CHF61.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF677m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 4.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF99m× (1 + 0.1%) ÷ (4.8%– 0.1%) = CHF2.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF2.1b÷ ( 1 + 4.8%)10= CHF1.3b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF2.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF2.7k, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Interroll Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.021. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Interroll Holding

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Interroll Holding, there are three relevant elements you should further examine:

