Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of ISEC Healthcare Ltd. (Catalist:40T)

Key Insights

ISEC Healthcare's estimated fair value is S$0.52 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of S$0.47 suggests ISEC Healthcare is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 43%, ISEC Healthcare's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

How far off is ISEC Healthcare Ltd. (Catalist:40T) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$12.9m S$12.8m S$12.8m S$12.9m S$13.1m S$13.3m S$13.5m S$13.7m S$13.9m S$14.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -1.52% Est @ -0.47% Est @ 0.26% Est @ 0.78% Est @ 1.14% Est @ 1.39% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.69% Est @ 1.78% Est @ 1.84% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% S$12.1 S$11.4 S$10.8 S$10.2 S$9.8 S$9.4 S$9.0 S$8.6 S$8.3 S$7.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$97m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$14m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.0%) = S$362m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$362m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= S$202m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$300m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ISEC Healthcare as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ISEC Healthcare

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine 40T's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for 40T.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For ISEC Healthcare, there are three additional factors you should assess:

