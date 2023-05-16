Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Kinaxis is CA$187 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Kinaxis' CA$186 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 14% lower than Kinaxis' analyst price target of US$218

Does the May share price for Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$80.6m US$85.8m US$186.7m US$192.4m US$225.8m US$250.3m US$270.6m US$287.4m US$301.5m US$313.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.83% Est @ 8.12% Est @ 6.23% Est @ 4.90% Est @ 3.97% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% US$74.8 US$73.9 US$149 US$143 US$156 US$160 US$161 US$158 US$154 US$149

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.4b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$313m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (7.7%– 1.8%) = US$5.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$5.4b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= US$2.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$3.9b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$186, the company appears about fair value at a 0.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kinaxis as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.001. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kinaxis

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Kinaxis, there are three further elements you should further research:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Kinaxis . Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for KXS's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

