Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research's estimated fair value is US$623 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Lam Research's US$685 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 11% lower than Lam Research's analyst price target of US$697

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.98b US$4.27b US$5.17b US$5.68b US$5.92b US$6.12b US$6.31b US$6.48b US$6.65b US$6.82b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.35% Est @ 3.01% Est @ 2.78% Est @ 2.61% Est @ 2.49% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% US$3.7k US$3.6k US$4.0k US$4.1k US$3.9k US$3.7k US$3.5k US$3.3k US$3.1k US$2.9k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$36b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.8b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.2%) = US$107b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$107b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= US$46b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$82b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$685, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lam Research as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.304. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Lam Research

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

