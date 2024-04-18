Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Little Green Pharma Ltd (ASX:LGP)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Little Green Pharma fair value estimate is AU$0.17

Little Green Pharma's AU$0.14 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average discount to fair value of 52% suggests Little Green Pharma's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Little Green Pharma Ltd (ASX:LGP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$2.30m -AU$2.50m AU$500.0k AU$834.4k AU$1.23m AU$1.65m AU$2.05m AU$2.41m AU$2.73m AU$2.99m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 66.89% Est @ 47.47% Est @ 33.88% Est @ 24.36% Est @ 17.70% Est @ 13.04% Est @ 9.78% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.8% -AU$2.2 -AU$2.2 AU$0.4 AU$0.7 AU$0.9 AU$1.2 AU$1.4 AU$1.5 AU$1.6 AU$1.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$5.0m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$3.0m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (5.8%– 2.2%) = AU$83m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$83m÷ ( 1 + 5.8%)10= AU$47m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$52m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.1, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Little Green Pharma as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Little Green Pharma

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for LGP.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Little Green Pharma, there are three fundamental elements you should further examine:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Little Green Pharma you should know about. Future Earnings: How does LGP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

