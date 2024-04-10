Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of LMS Compliance Ltd. (Catalist:LMS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for LMS Compliance is S$0.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.38 share price, LMS Compliance appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

LMS Compliance's peers are currently trading at a discount of 47% on average

Does the April share price for LMS Compliance Ltd. (Catalist:LMS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM5.46m RM5.77m RM6.04m RM6.27m RM6.47m RM6.66m RM6.84m RM7.01m RM7.17m RM7.34m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 7.25% Est @ 5.69% Est @ 4.60% Est @ 3.83% Est @ 3.30% Est @ 2.92% Est @ 2.66% Est @ 2.48% Est @ 2.35% Est @ 2.26% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% RM5.1 RM5.0 RM4.8 RM4.7 RM4.5 RM4.3 RM4.1 RM3.9 RM3.7 RM3.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM44m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM7.3m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.1%) = RM135m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM135m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= RM65m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM109m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at LMS Compliance as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.873. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For LMS Compliance, we've put together three additional elements you should assess:

Risks: Take risks, for example - LMS Compliance has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

