Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. (CVE:MBI.H)

Many Bright Ideas Technologies' estimated fair value is CA$0.067 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$0.08 share price, Many Bright Ideas Technologies appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Many Bright Ideas Technologies' peers are currently trading at a discount of 47% on average

Does the April share price for Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. (CVE:MBI.H) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$5.9k US$10.1k US$15.1k US$20.5k US$25.7k US$30.4k US$34.5k US$38.0k US$40.9k US$43.4k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 100.07% Est @ 70.65% Est @ 50.05% Est @ 35.63% Est @ 25.54% Est @ 18.47% Est @ 13.53% Est @ 10.07% Est @ 7.64% Est @ 5.95% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.8% US$0.006 US$0.009 US$0.01 US$0.02 US$0.02 US$0.02 US$0.02 US$0.02 US$0.02 US$0.02

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$182k

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$43k× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (5.8%– 2.0%) = US$1.2m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.2m÷ ( 1 + 5.8%)10= US$667k

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$849k. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.08, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Many Bright Ideas Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.822. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Many Bright Ideas Technologies

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine MBI.H's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Many Bright Ideas Technologies, there are three essential factors you should consider:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Many Bright Ideas Technologies has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MBI.H's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business.

