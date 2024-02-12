Key Insights

MedAdvisor's estimated fair value is AU$0.27 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

MedAdvisor's AU$0.27 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The AU$0.39 analyst price target for MDR is 47% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of MedAdvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$2.70m AU$4.50m AU$5.40m AU$6.07m AU$6.63m AU$7.11m AU$7.51m AU$7.86m AU$8.16m AU$8.43m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 12.36% Est @ 9.30% Est @ 7.16% Est @ 5.66% Est @ 4.61% Est @ 3.87% Est @ 3.36% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% AU$2.5 AU$4.0 AU$4.5 AU$4.7 AU$4.8 AU$4.8 AU$4.8 AU$4.7 AU$4.6 AU$4.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$44m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$8.4m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.6%– 2.2%) = AU$194m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$194m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= AU$102m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$146m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 0.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MedAdvisor as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.968. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for MedAdvisor

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for MDR.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For MedAdvisor, we've put together three further elements you should further research:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with MedAdvisor , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does MDR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

