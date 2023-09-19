Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:MED)

Key Insights

MEDICLIN's estimated fair value is €2.23 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

MEDICLIN's €2.68 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

MEDICLIN's peers are currently trading at a discount of 42% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:MED) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is MEDICLIN Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €16.8m €13.3m €11.4m €10.2m €9.49m €9.04m €8.75m €8.56m €8.44m €8.36m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -30.18% Est @ -21.02% Est @ -14.61% Est @ -10.12% Est @ -6.98% Est @ -4.78% Est @ -3.24% Est @ -2.16% Est @ -1.41% Est @ -0.88% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% €15.4 €11.1 €8.6 €7.1 €6.0 €5.2 €4.6 €4.1 €3.7 €3.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €69m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €8.4m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (9.5%– 0.4%) = €91m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €91m÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= €37m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €106m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €2.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MEDICLIN as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.836. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for MEDICLIN

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for MED.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For MEDICLIN, we've compiled three important elements you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MEDICLIN . Future Earnings: How does MED's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

