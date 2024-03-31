Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Origin Materials is US$0.45 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Origin Materials' US$0.51 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average of 13% suggests Origin Materials' peers are currently trading at a lower premium to fair value

How far off is Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$60.1m -US$59.1m -US$50.2m -US$35.2m US$6.60m US$9.24m US$11.9m US$14.4m US$16.5m US$18.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 39.99% Est @ 28.68% Est @ 20.76% Est @ 15.22% Est @ 11.34% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% -US$56.1 -US$51.5 -US$40.8 -US$26.7 US$4.7 US$6.1 US$7.3 US$8.3 US$8.9 US$9.2

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = -US$131m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$18m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.3%) = US$388m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$388m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$195m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$64m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$0.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Origin Materials as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.056. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Origin Materials

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Origin Materials, there are three additional items you should explore:

