Key Insights

The projected fair value for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad is RM23.02 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM19.00 share price, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average premium for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's competitorsis currently 124%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:PANAMY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM81.3m RM94.3m RM104.3m RM113.2m RM121.1m RM128.3m RM135.0m RM141.4m RM147.6m RM153.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.61% Est @ 8.49% Est @ 7.01% Est @ 5.97% Est @ 5.24% Est @ 4.74% Est @ 4.38% Est @ 4.13% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM73.1 RM76.3 RM75.9 RM74.1 RM71.3 RM68.0 RM64.3 RM60.6 RM56.9 RM53.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM674m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM154m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM2.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM2.1b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM724m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM19.0, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.117. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad, there are three additional factors you should look at:

