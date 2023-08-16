Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of The Place Holdings Limited (SGX:E27)

Key Insights

Place Holdings' estimated fair value is S$0.0082 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.007 share price, Place Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average premium for Place Holdings' competitorsis currently 318%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of The Place Holdings Limited (SGX:E27) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$509.5k S$809.6k S$1.15m S$1.49m S$1.81m S$2.10m S$2.34m S$2.54m S$2.71m S$2.85m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 83.29% Est @ 58.90% Est @ 41.82% Est @ 29.87% Est @ 21.50% Est @ 15.65% Est @ 11.55% Est @ 8.68% Est @ 6.67% Est @ 5.26% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% S$0.5 S$0.7 S$1.0 S$1.2 S$1.3 S$1.4 S$1.5 S$1.6 S$1.6 S$1.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$12m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$2.9m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.3%– 2.0%) = S$67m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$67m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= S$36m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$48m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.007, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Place Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.873. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Place Holdings, we've put together three pertinent elements you should consider:

