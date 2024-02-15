Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of PLYTEC Holding Berhad (KLSE:PLYTEC)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for PLYTEC Holding Berhad is RM0.25 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

PLYTEC Holding Berhad's RM0.28 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The RM0.38 analyst price target for PLYTEC is 50% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the February share price for PLYTEC Holding Berhad (KLSE:PLYTEC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM14.7m RM14.2m RM13.9m RM13.9m RM14.1m RM14.3m RM14.7m RM15.1m RM15.5m RM16.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.93% Est @ -3.79% Est @ -1.59% Est @ -0.05% Est @ 1.03% Est @ 1.78% Est @ 2.31% Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.94% Est @ 3.12% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM13.2 RM11.4 RM10.1 RM9.0 RM8.2 RM7.4 RM6.8 RM6.3 RM5.8 RM5.4

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM84m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM16m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (12%– 3.5%) = RM207m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM207m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM70m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM153m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PLYTEC Holding Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.258. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PLYTEC Holding Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For PLYTEC Holding Berhad, we've put together three pertinent items you should assess:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PLYTEC Holding Berhad you should know about. Future Earnings: How does PLYTEC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

