Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC)

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, ProCook Group fair value estimate is UK£0.23

With UK£0.22 share price, ProCook Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 8.1% suggests ProCook Group's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.56m UK£2.89m UK£3.09m UK£3.25m UK£3.38m UK£3.49m UK£3.58m UK£3.66m UK£3.73m UK£3.79m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.88% Est @ 5.19% Est @ 4.00% Est @ 3.17% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.19% Est @ 1.90% Est @ 1.70% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 13% UK£1.4 UK£2.3 UK£2.1 UK£2.0 UK£1.8 UK£1.7 UK£1.5 UK£1.3 UK£1.2 UK£1.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£16m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.8m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (13%– 1.2%) = UK£32m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£32m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= UK£9.1m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£25m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 5.8% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ProCook Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.729. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For ProCook Group, there are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ProCook Group that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for PROC's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

