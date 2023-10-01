Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Prolexus Berhad (KLSE:PRLEXUS)

Key Insights

Prolexus Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.29 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.34 share price, Prolexus Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average of 123% suggests Prolexus Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Prolexus Berhad (KLSE:PRLEXUS) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM11.5m RM10.4m RM9.73m RM9.42m RM9.31m RM9.33m RM9.44m RM9.63m RM9.86m RM10.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -16.14% Est @ -10.24% Est @ -6.10% Est @ -3.20% Est @ -1.18% Est @ 0.24% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 2.41% Est @ 2.76% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 14% RM10.2 RM8.0 RM6.6 RM5.6 RM4.9 RM4.3 RM3.8 RM3.4 RM3.1 RM2.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM53m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM10m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (14%– 3.6%) = RM103m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM103m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= RM29m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM81m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Prolexus Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.490. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Prolexus Berhad, there are three further elements you should explore:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Prolexus Berhad we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

