Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Quartix Technologies fair value estimate is UK£2.39

Quartix Technologies' UK£2.10 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for Quartix Technologies' competitorsis currently 25%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£5.20m UK£5.79m UK£6.28m UK£6.67m UK£6.99m UK£7.26m UK£7.48m UK£7.67m UK£7.84m UK£7.99m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 11.38% Est @ 8.38% Est @ 6.28% Est @ 4.81% Est @ 3.78% Est @ 3.06% Est @ 2.56% Est @ 2.20% Est @ 1.96% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% UK£4.8 UK£5.0 UK£5.1 UK£5.0 UK£4.9 UK£4.8 UK£4.6 UK£4.4 UK£4.2 UK£4.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£47m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£8.0m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.4%) = UK£138m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£138m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= UK£69m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£115m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£2.1, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Quartix Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.993. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Quartix Technologies

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Quartix Technologies, there are three fundamental items you should look at:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Quartix Technologies that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does QTX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

