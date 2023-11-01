Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)

Key Insights

Rightmove's estimated fair value is UK£5.04 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£4.73 suggests Rightmove is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 15% lower than Rightmove's analyst price target of UK£5.91

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£213.1m UK£233.3m UK£244.8m UK£254.3m UK£262.2m UK£269.0m UK£275.0m UK£280.4m UK£285.5m UK£290.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Est @ 4.92% Est @ 3.86% Est @ 3.11% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.23% Est @ 1.97% Est @ 1.80% Est @ 1.67% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% UK£198 UK£202 UK£197 UK£190 UK£182 UK£174 UK£165 UK£157 UK£148 UK£140

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.8b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£290m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.5%– 1.4%) = UK£4.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£4.8b÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= UK£2.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£4.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£4.7, the company appears about fair value at a 6.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Rightmove as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.042. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Rightmove

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Interactive Media and Services market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Rightmove, we've compiled three relevant factors you should explore:

