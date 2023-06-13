Key Insights

The projected fair value for Success Transformer Corporation Berhad is RM0.72 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.64 share price, Success Transformer Corporation Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Success Transformer Corporation Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 242% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Success Transformer Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUCCESS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM20.8m RM19.2m RM18.4m RM18.0m RM18.0m RM18.1m RM18.4m RM18.9m RM19.4m RM19.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -12.52% Est @ -7.70% Est @ -4.32% Est @ -1.95% Est @ -0.29% Est @ 0.86% Est @ 1.68% Est @ 2.24% Est @ 2.64% Est @ 2.92% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM18.4 RM15.0 RM12.7 RM11.0 RM9.7 RM8.6 RM7.8 RM7.0 RM6.4 RM5.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM102m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM20m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM215m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM215m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM63m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM165m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.6, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Success Transformer Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.195. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Success Transformer Corporation Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Electrical industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electrical market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine SUCCESS' earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SUCCESS.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Success Transformer Corporation Berhad, we've put together three fundamental items you should further research:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Success Transformer Corporation Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

